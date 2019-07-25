CUDD, Rev. Marvin Lee Marvin was born in Gaffney South Carolina to JD and Lois Cudd. He had one brother Joe Dean"Buddy". Marvin, a fearless Navy veteran who was part of the elite Frogmen, was a graduate of Clemson University in Electrical Engineering. Marvin married Joan Faye Slough of Buena Vista, Virginia in 1955. He worked as Director of Engineering in the furniture division of Singer Corporation. In 1974, he entered Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest N.C where he earned his Masters of Divinity degree. After graduation, Marvin pastored East End Baptist Church in Roanoke Virginia until 1985, then pastored Huber Heights First Baptist Church in Ohio until his car accident. Marvin loved to share his love for Jesus and considered his church members his family. After the car accident in 1989 Marvin medically retired and he and Faye moved to Fayetteville NC. He is survived by his three daughters Mary Lee and Shannon Cudd of Fayetteville and Linda Cudd of Xenia, OH. A funeral service will be held at Village Baptist Church on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Nick Smith officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the . Published in Dayton Daily News on July 25, 2019