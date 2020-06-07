DENKINS, Marvin Was born Feb. 15, 1933, departing peacefully at home on May 31, 2020. This dedicated, wonderful husband, father, and grandfather was born in Chauncey, GA, and reared in Philadelphia, where he received his formal education. He was a veteran, honorably discharged from the Army and retired from Brother's Transportation Co. He was a member of St. Timothy M.B.C. He will be truly missed by his wife Carrie. Others cherishing his memory are one son, Daryl Denkins, and one daughter, Donna (Mark) Townsend. The loves of his life, his grandsons, Jason (Lisa) Townsend, DeMarcus Townsend; one great-granddaughter; a brother, John; and a sister, Levine Joiner. His god-daughters, Valarie McWhorter and Deanna Blake will miss him. Best friends, Millie McGill, considered his sister, and Brent Steel, like his son, will truly grieve. Many nieces and nephews will miss uncle Marvin. Private service. Special thanks to Hospice Doctors Miller and Key for their excellent care. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 7, 2020.