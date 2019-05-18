DOANE, Marvin E. 96, of Springfield, passed away at 9:20 p.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Oakwood Village. He was born on June 27, 1922 in Grant County, Kentucky the son of Golie and Sadie (Teal) Doane. He retired from Wright Patterson Air Force Base in 1974 after 32 years of service as a Program Analyst. He was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church, St. Vincent de Paul Society and Knights of Columbus #624, where he was a 4th Degree Knight. Survivors include his four children and spouses, Stephen L. Doane, Timothy J. Doane, Kevin M. (Ann) Doane and Sean M. (Elaine) Doane; 12 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; sister, Charlene (Rick) Garcia; sister-in-law, Frances Doane; brother-in-law, Louis (Peggy) Halk; special friend, Rita Waldron and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Josephine C.; son, Patrick E.; brother, Norman; granddaughter, Katie Doane and daughter-in-law, Janice Doane. The family wishes to thank the staff at Oakwood Village, especially Nurse Kim. Visitation will be from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Sunday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday in St. Bernard Church. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society or St, Bernard Church. Published in Springfield News Sun on May 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary