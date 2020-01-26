|
FLORY, Marvin E. 78 of Springfield passed away January 23, 2020 in Fox Run Senior Living. He was born in Clark County, Ohio on January 15, 1942, the son of David and Goldie Flory. He was a 1960 graduate of Northwestern High School. Marvin retired as a driver with 35 years of service from UPS and was a member of Dayton Ave. Baptist Church, Xenia. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother David (Jane) and sister Doris (Kenneth) Bess. Survivors include his wife of 55 years Ruth A. (Gray) Flory; sons and daughter-in-law Jason (Brenda), Jared and Adam; granddaughters Ericka, Amanda and Taylor; sisters Shirley (Robert) Miller and Nancy (Ray) Trubenbach; many nieces and nephews. Services to honor Marvin will be Friday at Noon in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME with Pastor Jon Young officiating. Family and friends may call from 10:00AM until time of services. Burial to follow in Myers Cemetery. Memorial contributions are requested to the Right to Life organization. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 26, 2020