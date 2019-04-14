GARDNER Sr., Marvin P. Age 88 of Fairfield, passed away at on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Marvin was born in Hamilton, Ohio on January 4, 1931 to Jacob and Pearl (nee Cain) Gardner. Marvin retired from the Rossville Post Office after 30 years of service. He then retired from Acosta Food Broker at 83 years old. Marvin was an avid fisherman and enjoyed trips to the Smokey Mountains. He was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church. Marvin was an Army Veteran serving from 1951-1953 as a Corporal E4. Marvin is survived by his children, Angela Gardner and Marvin (Cynthia) Gardner Jr.; his grandchildren, Ashley (Joe), Erica, Marvin III "Tre"; and two great-grandchildren, Dawson and Christopher; his brother-in-law, Ed South; a special cousin, Dick Gardner; and many other loving family members and friends. Marvin was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Betty (Buck) Armentrout, Delores South and Margie Gardner; and his niece, Karen Price. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 12191 Mill Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio, on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 10:00 AM with Fr. Kyle Schnippel celebrant. Entombment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Memorial contributions can be made to or . The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Michael Armentrout for his special care and fellowship. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com. Published in Journal-News on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary