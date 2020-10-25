1/1
Marvin HACKER
1951 - 2020
HACKER, Marvin W.

Marvin W. Hacker age 69,

formerly of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020, in St. Petersburg,

Florida. He was born February 7, 1951, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of the late Frank and

Imogene (nee Warren) Hacker. Mr. Hacker was a U.S. Marine veteran who served in

Vietnam. On May 13, 1968, he married Brenda Sturgill. He worked for General Motors for 18 years and was a Hamilton County Deputy Sheriff for several years. Mr. Hacker was known for his superb steel guitar playing in several area churches. He is survived by his wife Brenda Hacker; children Angela (Dennis) Adams, Carla (partner Krissy Kerby) Fields, and the late Richard Hacker; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Visitation 5-7 PM

Tuesday at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield. The funeral service will be held at 9:30 AM Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19 concerns, masks and social distancing will be

required. Burial to follow with full military honors in Rose Hill Burial Park. www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Journal-News on Oct. 25, 2020.
