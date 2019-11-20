|
HARDIN Marvin L. Age 86 of Fairfield passed away on Sunday November 17, 2019. He was born on May 4, 1933 in Hamilton the son of the late Ollie and Ollie (nee Gentry) Hardin. Marvin was a veteran of The United States Army. He married Edia LeMaster in 1958. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Edia Hardin; five children Denise (Jesse) Combs, James Hardin, Randall Hardin, John (Tammy Moreland) Hardin, and Charlotte Hapner; twelve grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; and one special daughter in law Paula Metcalf. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. He was also preceded in death by two brothers Arnold Hardin and Raymond Johnson. Visitation will be on Saturday November 23, 2019 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 1:00PM until the time of the memorial service at 2:00PM with Pastor Kenneth Cheek officiating. Full military honors will take place following the memorial service. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 20, 2019