HILL Sr., Marvin S. Age 82, went home to be with the Lord, the morning of April 18, 2019 at Kindred Hospital of Dayton, Ohio. A native of Hamilton, Ohio, Marvin was born February 25, 1937, to the late Robert Hill Sr. and Loneder Foster-Hill. Marvin leaves behind his beloved and devoted wife of 33 years, Joya Hill; four sisters; Reva Slack, Cecilia (Stafford) James, Darlene (Eddie) Corbin all of Hamilton, Ohio and Verndella Westmoreland, of Indianapolis, Indiana; five children, Kimethia Hill, Marvin "Spencer" Hill Jr., Bernadette Hill, Yvette Ransaw, and Kellye Alves-Fisher; six grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren; and many special friends and family. Marvin is preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Hill Sr.; three brothers, Robert (Sonny) Hill Jr., Herman Hill, Curtis Hill Sr.; and four sisters, Betty Weathers, Phadellis William, Bernice Rowland and Willamae Teagler of Hamilton, Ohio. Marvin was a faithful follower of the Lord, and a devout member of Collegiate Heights Church of God. Mr. Hill retired from General Motors in 1993, and ran numerous successful business ventures in Dayton, Ohio. He was also a talented contractor and property manager, touched the hearts of many people he helped. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., WEDNESDAY, April 24, 2019 at THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Entombment: West Memory Gardens. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfuneals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019
