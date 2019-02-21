Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 895-5412
Resources
More Obituaries for Marvin JOHNSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvin JOHNSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marvin JOHNSON Obituary
JOHNSON, Marvin Randall Age 64 of Oxford, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019. Marv was born in Hamilton, Ohio on February 25, 1954 to John Jr. and Lula (nee Murphy) Johnson. Marv worked at Champion International Paper and retired from AK Steel. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. Marv will be remembered for being genuine and down to earth. Marv is survived by his daughters, Tasha (Waylon) Jackson and Kelsey (Shane) Stephens; his grand-daughters, Darian and Sophie; his sister, Sue (Ken) Lawrence; his wife of many years, Mary (nee Burress) Johnson; and many other loving family members and friends. Marv was preceded in death by his parents and his nephew, Jason Michael. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.