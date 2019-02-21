JOHNSON, Marvin Randall Age 64 of Oxford, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019. Marv was born in Hamilton, Ohio on February 25, 1954 to John Jr. and Lula (nee Murphy) Johnson. Marv worked at Champion International Paper and retired from AK Steel. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. Marv will be remembered for being genuine and down to earth. Marv is survived by his daughters, Tasha (Waylon) Jackson and Kelsey (Shane) Stephens; his grand-daughters, Darian and Sophie; his sister, Sue (Ken) Lawrence; his wife of many years, Mary (nee Burress) Johnson; and many other loving family members and friends. Marv was preceded in death by his parents and his nephew, Jason Michael. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com. Published in Journal-News on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary