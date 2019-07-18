JOHNSTON, Marvin E. Age 95, Hamilton, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Jamestowne Nursing Center. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, June 9, 1924, the son of the late Enoch and Bessie Maupin Johnston. Marvin was preceded in death by his brother Earl, sisters Charlotte, Gladys, Virginia, and Geraldine, and wife Dorothy. He is the father of three children, Loris (Chen), Betty (Keyser), and Robert Johnston. He leaves behind nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Marvin enlisted in the Army Air Corps in 1942. He served as a fighter aircraft armorer on the island of Tinian. After completion of military service, Marvin was employed by Hamilton Tool Company as a drafting clerk until his retirement in 1989. Marvin was an avid golfer and bowler. He was an active member of Washington Lodge #17 F&AM, the oldest Masonic organization in Butler County, Ohio, where Marvin attained the degree of Master Mason. Marvin had a lifelong passion for jazz, swing, and big band music having been a band musician prior to his marriage. Marvin was also an active member of Grace United Methodist Church. A highlight of his later years was an Honor Flight in 2011 to visit the World War II Memorial. Masonic services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd. to be followed by Funeral Services with Pastor Randy Stearns officiating. Interment will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be Saturday from 12noon until time of the services at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to Community First Solutions at https://www.communityfirst.org/make-a-gift Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com Published in Journal-News on July 18, 2019