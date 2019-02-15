Home

Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church
1359 County Rd 44
Selma, AL
LARK, Rev. Marvin P. Son of the late Reverend Vercie and Edna Lark was born February 22, 1939 in Tallassee, AL. A graduate of Dayton Dunbar High School class of 1958. Marvin was employed by Ross Neely, Landstar and several other trucking companies for over 40 years. In 1974 he was called into ministry. For 30 years he ministered churches in Dayton, Ohio and Alabama. He is preceded in death by his parents, 7 brothers, 2 sisters and son (Laron). He leaves to cherish his memories, Dolores (Mother of) Lamond, Ladonna, Eartha, Marvin, Calvin, and Todd. Kennetruis, Dear friend Felicia Stewart (Mother of Kennetruis), 12 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and brother Felix. Funeral service, 10AM, Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1359 County Rd 44, Selma, AL.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 15, 2019
