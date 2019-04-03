LEVITT, Marvin Herbert Age 86 of Dayton, passed away Tuesday. April 2, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born to Sophie and Paul Levitt on January 17, 1933 in Dayton, Ohio. Marvin was a proud veteran who served in the US Army from 1955 to 1961. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 64 years, Paula, his three children, Mitchel (Patty) of Columbus, OH, Wayne (Ilise) of Lake Hopatcong, NJ, and Lee (Karen) of Pittsburgh, PA, five grandchildren whom he adored, Paul and Nicholas Levitt, Alexandra Levitt and Sophie and Noah Levitt. Graveside service will be held Thursday 2:00 PM at the Beth Jacob Cemetery 4001 Old Troy Pike. Friends may visit at Storypoint Senior Living 1840 Towne Park Drive Troy, OH after the service and also on Friday from noon to 4 PM only. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice 580 Lincoln Park Blvd. #320 Kettering, OH 45429 in lieu of flowers. Glickler Funeral Home handling arrangements. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary