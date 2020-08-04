1/1
Marvin MOORE
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MOORE, Marvin Dell Marvin Dell Moore, 76, claimed his heavenly reward after a lengthy illness at Stonespring Transitional Care Center. He was born February 9, 1944, in Homer, LA. He was the eldest son of Mary Ferrell and Lonnie Moore. He came to Dayton, OH, at the age of 2, attending DPS and graduated from Roosevelt High School, class of 1962, where he was a member of the tennis team. He later attended Central State University. Marvin served in the Army National Guard and was a retiree from Delphi Chassis (formerly Delco Moraine, Div GM) after 41 years. He was also a member of Believers Christian Fellowship Church. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Believers Christian Fellowship Church, 3010 McCall St., Dayton, Ohio 45417, with Dr. William E. Harris, Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com. The service is able to be viewed by the Zoom app: Meeting ID: 424 896 6786; Passcode: 360631

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Believers Christian Fellowship Church
Send Flowers
AUG
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Zoom app: Meeting ID: 424 896 6786;
Send Flowers
AUG
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Believers Christian Fellowship Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Funeral Home - Dayton
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH 45416
937-274-8777
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas Funeral Home - Dayton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved