PETERS, Marvin E. "Mike" Age 93, of Springfield, Ohio passed away Monday, 19 August 2019. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and brother-in-law. He is loved and will be greatly missed by many. He was very proud to have served his country during World War II in the U. S. Navy. Mike was a dedicated police officer with the Springfield Police Department for 25 years before retirement. He was a notable member of Anthony Lodge #455 F&AM for over 72 years. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Margaret A. Peters, who we are sure he is dancing with today. A private celebration of life was held. Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 25, 2019