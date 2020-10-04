1/1
Marvin SPEGAL
1934 - 2020
SPEGAL, Marvin T. Marvin T. Spegal, 86, of Miamisburg, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020. He was born September 9, 1934, in Robertson County, Kentucky. Marvin worked for Dayton Walther for 35 years and was a consultant to Rainbow Industries for 10 years. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed tinkering with anything mechanical. More than anything, Marvin greatly loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is survived by his children, Randy Spegal, Darrell (Jennifer) Spegal, and Dwayne (Traci) Spegal; grandchildren, Emili (Johnny) Bell, Jessi (Steve) Mahle, Christopher Spegal, Noah Spegal, and Rhiannon Seal; great-grandchildren, Makenna Spegal, Jackson and Elli Jo Mahle; brother, Harold (Ruthie) Spegal; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, Orville and Hazel (Fooks) Spegal; his wife of 54 years, Joanne Spegal; daughter, Toni Kaye Spegal; grandson, Mathew Connor Spegal; daughter-in-law, Kathy Spegal; brother, Jackie (Rosalie) Spegal; and sisters, Avonilla (Joe) Hicks and Vivian (William) Fryman. A graveside service will be held at 1 PM on Monday, October 5, 2020, at Highland Memorial Cemetery, Miamisburg. Services are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Highland Memorial Cemetery
