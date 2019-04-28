SWARTZ, Marvin C. Marvin C. Swartz, 86, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born on June 6, 1932 in Montgomery County, Ohio, the son of Fred and Bertha (Schleintz) Swartz. Marvin graduated from Newton High School in Ohio. He married Connie (Roby) Swartz on June 26, 1993 at her home in Muncie. Marvin enjoyed woodworking and was known for his doll furniture. He was also a member of Grace Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife, Connie Swartz; daughter, Jackie (Chris) Roberts; step-children, Dan, David, Dawn, and Diane; daughter-in-law, Mary; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, Harriet, son, Doug and two brothers, Donald and Norman Swartz. A memorial service was held in Muncie, Indiana. Graveside service will be held at 11am on Saturday, May 4th at Miami Memorial Park in Covington. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Baptist Church, 6401 W. River Rd., Muncie, IN 47304. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary