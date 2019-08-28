|
|
ABATE, Mary J. Age 96 passed away August 23rd at Brighton Gardens of Centerville, Ohio. Mary was born April 29, 1923 in Struthers, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Frank M. Abate of 71 years of marriage, her parents, James and Gemma (Tribassi) Delessandro, her brothers, Pete Delessandro, Sam Delessandro, and brother in law, Vincent F. Abate, her sisters, Angeline Dirienzo, and Edith Marchetti. She is survived by sister, Antoinette Leardi (Florida) and brother, John Delessandro of Struthers, Ohio, and sister in law, Alice M. Abate of Xenia, Ohio. Also numerous nephews and nieces, and great nephews and nieces. Mary was employed at WPAFB and worked at AF Logistics Command where she retired after 25 years of service. Mary always enjoyed decorating and maintaining the home. She also loved to shop and never lost her passion for clothes. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi. Friends and relatives may call from 9:30 am to 10:30 am on Thursday, August 29th, with the service at 10:30 am at the Calvary Cemetery Chapel, 1625 Calvary Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45409. Interment to follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The . Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 28, 2019