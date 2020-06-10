Mary ALEXANDER
1943 - 2020
ALEXANDER, Mary Ellen Age 77, of Fairfield, Ohio, passed away June 6, 2020. She was born on April 24, 1943, in Hamilton, Ohio, to the late Clifford D. Payne Sr. and Effie May Payne (nee Rucker). She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Gary James Alexander. She is also survived by their daughter, Ronda K. Niehaus and son-in-law Eric J. Niehaus; two grandchildren, of which she adored, Alexander J. Niehaus and Emily K. Niehaus, stepdaughter, Jeanette Ober and her sons, Corey and Nicholas. She is also is survived by her devoted sister, Judith A. Little, and brother, Clifford D. Payne Jr. Preceded in death were brothers, Neil and Lewis Payne and sister, Emma M. Thomas. Mary graduated from Garfield High School. She worked several jobs throughout her life and in her last position, she was employed by Luxottica as a V.P. Administrative Assistant. Mary was a devoted Christian and belonged to First Church of God (Bridgewater Church). She was a member of the Laureate Delta Epsilon chapter of Beta Sigma Phi for 53 years. She served in many chapter leadership roles, yet her favorite was volunteering on the Service Committee. She loved to travel with her family and friends. Mary had many loving friendships and was cared for by many. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She always had a beautiful smile. Visitation on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 11:00 AM, until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 PM, with Pastor Drew Wilkerson, officiating. Burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. (st.jude.org/donate) Online condolences to www.websterfuneralhomes.com

Published in Journal-News on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Webster Funeral Home
JUN
11
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Webster Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
513-942-3293
