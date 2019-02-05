ALLBERY, Mary H. Age 95 of Kettering, Ohio passed away peacefully on February 3, 2019. She was born to J E and Elsie (Gall) Bazler on March 15, 1924 in Columbus, Ohio. While students at Ohio State University, she met Charles Fred Allbery and they married in 1949 and moved to Akron for Fred to complete his studies in law, and then established their residence in Kettering, where they raised their four boys. Fred predeceased her in 1997. Mary and Fred cherished their close relationships with family and friends, which continued from their earliest years. Mary was active in OSU alumni activities, Fairmont Presbyterian Church, and enjoyed being a sign interpreter with Vital Signs. She was an accomplished hand painter of china and enjoyed other crafts, but her primary love and devotion was for her family. Preceded in death by her two sisters, Oliverose Apple and Josephine Schuster, she was a beloved wife, sister, mother, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother. She is survived by sons Charles Allbery (Irene), James Allbery (Judi), William Allbery (Kumie) and Robert Allbery (Tonya), grand daughter, Emily Allbery, grandson, David Marsidi, and great-grandson, Luke Marsidi, devoted and cherished niece, Carol Bussey (Keith), and many nieces and nephews, all of whom cherish her life and will miss her greatly. We have been blessed by her love. Many thanks to the caregivers at Lincoln Park Manor who have been devoted to her. Also, thanks to Ohio's for their help and support. The family will greet friends from 5:00-8:00pm on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 East Stroop Rd., Kettering. A private graveside service will be held in David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ohio's , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420.Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary