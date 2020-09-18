1/1
Mary Ann BEEKMAN
1950 - 2020
BEEKMAN, Mary Ann
Mary Ann Beekman, 70, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 16th, 2020, at her home. She was born on September 13th, 1950, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Elbert Cartmell and Evelyn Eloise (Ackerman) Hohenstein. She graduated from Greenon High School in 1968 and from Community School of Nursing in 1971. She was a registered nurse and worked at several area facilities and retired from the Ohio Masonic Home in 1995. She and her husband began their next life adventure as the owners of the Corn Crib Farm Market. Mary Ann was famous for her homemade pies. She loved everyone and everyone loved her. She was kind and generous and will be greatly missed. Mary Ann loved to boat and fish and after retirement planned to spend more time on the water. Mary Ann had a strong faith in God and is resting in heaven. Fifty years ago, Mary Ann met the love of her life, Jerry Beekman, at Community Hospital where he was her patient. They have been married for 48 years. Mary Ann is also survived by her children: Jerry (Jamie) Beekman, Jr. and Evelyn "Jeannie" (Philip) Dafforn; step-children: Angela (Stephen) Taylor and Melissa Baker; her brother, Thomas E. (Bea) Hohenstein; grandchildren: Michael & Jacob Dafforn, Brittany Dafforn and Allison & Cayley Ann Beekman; great-grandchildren: Jayden & Kayden Chewning; special cousins: Steve (Cindy) Southard and David Weidner and her best friend, Dee Haulman. She is preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, and a cousin, EmmaLou Weidner. The family will receive friends on Monday, September 21st, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. at LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, September 22nd at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Social distancing and mask are requested during your visit to the funeral home. Memorial gifts may be made in her honor to your favorite charity. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.


Published in Springfield News Sun on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
SEP
22
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
