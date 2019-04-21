Home

Harris Funeral Home
49 Linden Avenue
Dayton, OH 45403-1999
(937) 253-3129
BOICOURT (nee Schweiterman), Mary Ann Of Dayton, who was born in Celina, Ohio in 1936 and was a retired sales clerk at Sears Department Store, peacefully left this world Sunday, April 14, 2019 at . She was 82. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents: John and Philomina (Minnie) Schweiterman; her husband of 40 years: Preston Boicourt; a son: Toby Boicourt and her brothers: Louis and Frank Schweiterman. She is survived by her sons: Jeffrey and his wife, Janie, Todd and his wife, Diane and Scott Boicourt; by her 7 grandchildren; one great-grand son; 3 step-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service was held by Pastor William Riley at the Huber Heights Church of God last Wednesday, April 17th. Arrangements entrusted to HARRIS FUNERAL HOME, 937-253-3129. May her soul rest in peace.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019
