|
|
FLANNERY, Mary Ann On Good Friday, April 10th, 2020, Mary Ann Flannery passed away unexpectedly, and went to be with the Lord. She was preceded in death by both her mother, Katherine Virginia Whatley (McClain), and father William Ernest Whatley, her sister Jeanette "Jenny" Stanley (Leroy Stanley), her brothers Robert "Bobby" Whatley, and Dale Whatley, and beloved son-in-law Wayne R. Lawrence, who all no doubt were waiting to greet her when she came. On ovember 12th, 1942, Mary Ann Flannery (nee Whatley) was born in Brooksville, Florida to Katherine and William Ernest Whatley. She later married Troy Flannery, Jr. on December 2nd, 1960, and from there they built a life together, moving from their home in Florida, and eventually settling in Middletown, Ohio, where they raised four children, as well as helped raise four grandchilden (all whom felt she was our mom, too!) From her arrival in Middletown, Ohio, she maintained lots of flowers, a beautiful vegetable garden, and had many hobbies, which included sewing clothes for her grandchildren, and quilting. She was a dedicated mother, who would do anything for anyone, and spent her entire life doing untold amounts of good for all who knew her, both friend and stranger alike. Anyone who met Mary felt very welcome. She spent many hours with loved ones, talking over hot tea, and there was always plenty of room (and love) at her table. Mary Ann retired from Madison Local School District, after many years of service, where she oversaw the meal preparation for thousands of students during her time there. Her cafeteria crew, including herself, referred to themselves as "the Lunch Bunch", and remained in touch long after retirement. She was a longtime member of Stratford Heights Church of God, in Middletown, Ohio. Mary Ann is survived by her loving husband of over 59 years, Troy Flannery Jr., brothers William "Bill" Whatley (Alice), Ornan Whatley (Rosemary), daughters Annette (Steve) Gannon, Karen Lawrence, Marcia (Gilbert) Clements, and son Kevin (Ellen) Flannery. She is survived by four grandchildren, whom she also adored, Jennifer "Jenni" Gannon, Josh Gannon, Kayla Flannery, and Mason Flannery, as well as many, many friends, extended family, and loved ones. She will be sorely missed by any and all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Out of all the accomplishments, and things she was known for, she will best be remembered as loving beyond measure, for her lifelong faith in God, her beautiful, contagious laughter, and her warm heart, who during her lifetime had an immeasurable impact on us all. From hosting countless meals at her table, to holding a family together with humor, love, resourcefulness and patience, all things for which she was a glowing example to us all. The world has suffered a huge loss. But surely heaven is rejoicing her arrival. Services will be held at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home for immediate family. A later celebration in honor of Mary Ann is pending, where other loved ones may attend to share, and gather in her memory. Contributions may be made in Mary Ann's honor, to Stratford Heights Church of God, in Middletown, Ohio.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 14, 2020