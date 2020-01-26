Home

MARY ANN GABY Obituary
GABY, Mary Ann 86, of Riverside, passed away unexpectedly on January 24, 2020 at home. She was born on March 13, 1933 to Herman and Mildred (Britton) Malone in Greene County, TN. Ann was a devoted wife & loving mother/grandmother/great grandmother. She was known for her handmade doll clothes and candies. She looked forward to trips back home to Tennessee and camping at Paint Creek State Park. On April 7, 1954, she married Joe Edward Gaby. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Kettering, OH. Ann is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Joe; children, Kathy (Pat) Wingler, Steve (Kim) Gaby, Gregg (Peg) Gaby, & Rachel (Fred) Brown; Grandchildren, Jason (Jessica) Wingler, Joshua (Mindy) Wingler, Trisha (Matt) Himes, Jeremy (Jennie) Wingler, Adam (Tiffani) Gaby, Derrick (Ashley) Brown, Ross Gaby, Beth Brown, & Colton Gaby; Great-Grandchildren, Madison Wingler, Sofia & Olivia Wingler, Shelby & Jacob Himes, Nate Wingler, Alex & Elli Gaby, Rhett & Lincoln Brown; and many other loving Family & Friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman & Mildred Malone; infant daughter, Janet Gaby; sisters, Betty Carter & Nancy Saulsbury. Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 28, 2020, from 6-8 pm at Newcomer North Chapel, Dayton. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, 10 am at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd. Dayton, OH). Burial immediately after at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 26, 2020
