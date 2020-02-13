|
RAPIEN, Mary Ann "Mimi" Age 62 of Ross, Ohio passed away on February 11, 2020. She was born on October 1, 1957 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of Herman Frank and Vera Jean (Schemer) Rottinghaus. She worked at St. Joseph Consolidated School as a cook for 25 years, retiring in 2018. She was a parishioner at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Shandon. She is survived by her husband, Frank; her children, Laura (Joe) Nett and Kevin Rapien; grandchildren, Will and Ethan Nett; her brother, Timothy John (Lee) Rottinghaus; sisters-in-law, Stephanie and Diane Rottinghaus; and many other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Herman J. and Thomas J. Rottinghaus. A visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 4 8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 3350 Chapel Rd, Shandon, OH on Saturday, February 15 at 10 AM. If desired, memorials may be made to St. Joseph Consolidated School, 925 S 2nd St, Hamilton, OH 45011. www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 13, 2020