Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
(513) 738-1414
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Aloysius Catholic Church
3350 Chapel Rd
Shandon, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary RAPIEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann RAPIEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann RAPIEN Obituary
RAPIEN, Mary Ann "Mimi" Age 62 of Ross, Ohio passed away on February 11, 2020. She was born on October 1, 1957 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of Herman Frank and Vera Jean (Schemer) Rottinghaus. She worked at St. Joseph Consolidated School as a cook for 25 years, retiring in 2018. She was a parishioner at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Shandon. She is survived by her husband, Frank; her children, Laura (Joe) Nett and Kevin Rapien; grandchildren, Will and Ethan Nett; her brother, Timothy John (Lee) Rottinghaus; sisters-in-law, Stephanie and Diane Rottinghaus; and many other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Herman J. and Thomas J. Rottinghaus. A visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 4 8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 3350 Chapel Rd, Shandon, OH on Saturday, February 15 at 10 AM. If desired, memorials may be made to St. Joseph Consolidated School, 925 S 2nd St, Hamilton, OH 45011. www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -