ROSS, Mary Ann Age 81 of Camden, passed away at home surrounded by family on Monday, September 16, 2019. Mary was born in Cleves, Ohio on April 9, 1938 to David and Carrie Reece. On January 26, 1957 she married John Turner Ross in Liberty, Indiana. For many years, Mary and her sister, Ann, worked at Wolperts in Hamilton. Mary also worked as a cook at Resolutions for Butler County Jail. She enjoyed gardening, shopping and decorating. Mary is survived by her sons, Terry (Rhonda) Ross, Mark Ross and Timothy (Diana) Ross; her step son, John Ross Jr.; her grandchildren, Nicole, Shannon (Jessie), Wyatt (Kaitlyn) and Wade; her great-grandchildren, Lance and Addilyn; and many nieces, nephews, family members and friends. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 13 years, John Turner Ross; her sisters, Katherine Williams and Ann McGowen; and her brothers, Arnold, Arthur, Clarence, Criss, Curtis, David Jr. and George Reece. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 18, 2019