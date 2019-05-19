SMITH, Mary Ann 79, of Dayton passed away quietly on Thursday evening May 9th with her husband by her side. She was born in Chester, WV to Jerry and Evelyn Nutter. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Linda Kitts, Jerry Nutter Jr., and John Nutter. She is survived by her husband of nearly 62 years, Davey Smith, her three children: Denise (Frank) Leibold, David (Elizabeth) Smith, and Ashley (Luke) Buishas, along with her four 1/2 grandchildren: Elisabeth (Ryan) Mooers, Rachel Leibold, Anna Leibold, and Emma and Baby Buishas as well as her beloved sister Georgia Karol Miller and numerous nieces and nephews. Mary Ann had many cherished friends especially those in her bible study group. Mary Ann was a faithful member of the Church. She served in the community in various ways along with fostering over 30 children. She particularly loved her work mentoring young mother's. We are grateful for her example. She always wanted a celebration - a party where her closest friends and family would gather to laugh, eat, and love one another. Please join us in celebrating her life. We will be hosting an open house at El Meson (903 E Dixie Dr. West Carrollton, Oh 45449) on Saturday, May 25th from 2p-5pm. She requested everyone be in their pajamas, but let's just keep the dress code casual. Mary Ann's final resting place is Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Miami Valley Women's Center, 2345 W Stroop Rd, Dayton, OH 45439. Published in Dayton Daily News from May 19 to May 23, 2019