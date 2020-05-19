|
ARMITAGE, Mary Alice Age 86, of Middletown, OH passed away May 17, 2020 at Otterbein Senior Life Community in Lebanon, OH. She was born in Middletown, OH, on December 29, 1933, the daughter of Asa and Catherine M. (Teckemeyer) Peck. The family will receive friends Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 10 AM to 12 PM at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 12 PM with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.breitenbach-anderson.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests remembrances to the .
Published in Journal-News on May 19, 2020