Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-9443
Visitation
Thursday, May 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
Funeral service
Thursday, May 21, 2020
12:00 PM
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
More Obituaries for Mary ARMITAGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary ARMITAGE


1933 - 2020
Mary ARMITAGE Obituary
ARMITAGE, Mary Alice Age 86, of Middletown, OH passed away May 17, 2020 at Otterbein Senior Life Community in Lebanon, OH. She was born in Middletown, OH, on December 29, 1933, the daughter of Asa and Catherine M. (Teckemeyer) Peck. The family will receive friends Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 10 AM to 12 PM at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 12 PM with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.breitenbach-anderson.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests remembrances to the .
Published in Journal-News on May 19, 2020
