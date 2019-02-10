BALLENTINE, Mary Alice age 88, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, February 7th, 2019 at Hearth and Home @ Harding Assisted Living. She was born February 26th, 1930 in Dayton, Ohio the daughter of Charles William and Mary (Hinson) Walsh. She was a graduate of Wilbur Wright High School in Dayton, had a B.S. in Education from Wittenberg and M.A from University of Dayton. Mary began her career teaching in the Troy City Schools and then the Springfield City Schools for 29 years teaching English at Roosevelt Jr. High and Springfield North High Schools. She was a member of S.E.A., O.E.A., N.E.A and the Clark County Retired Teachers Association and a member of Alpha Delta Pi. She was a member of Linden Ave. Baptist Church in Dayton. Mary was active in many clubs including: Southwest Ohio Bottle and Jar Club, the Ohio Bottle Club, Lifetime member of the Genesee Valley Bottle Collectors Association, Midwest Editor of the Federation of Historical Bottle Collectors Association and the Southwest Ohio Bottle and Jar Club. She was member of the Clark County Historical Society, Ohio Historical Society and the Mad River Antique Study Club. She and her husband were chairs for the Antique Division of the Clark County Fair. Mary was an avid reader and enjoyed flower gardening. She loved to play bridge and traveling. She is survived by three daughters: Diane Beamish, Kathy (Phillip) Burgstaller and Janet Ellen Ballentine all of Springfield; grandchildren: Sandy Lynn Shreve and Jacob Paul Burgstaller also of Springfield and special friends, Margie and John Bartley. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband Paul Leroy Ballentine who passed away in 1987. A funeral service will be Tuesday, February 12th at 2:00 with Bishop Kenneth H. Sauer officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:30 until the time of service. A private burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. The family is being served by LITTLETON & RUE Funeral Home. Memorial gifts may be made to the Animal Welfare League of Clark County or the . Online expressions of sympathy may be made through www.littletonandrue.com Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary