Mary BARKLAY

BARKLAY, Mary E. Age 93, of Centerville, reunited with her husband, Samuel Barklay, on June 20, 2020. She was born January 5, 1927, in Caryville, TN, to the late Frank and Maggie (Nash) Roddy. In addition to her husband and parents, Mary was preceded in death by her son, James Barklay, and sister, Betty Fox. She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Bill Hobbs) Williamson; step-sons, Robert Barklay and Thomas Barklay; grandchildren, Robert, Ronald, Rona, Ronica, Chad, Wendy, Jariod, Brad and Tom; numerous great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren; brothers, William Roddy and James (Sharon) Roddy; many nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Mary loved and adored her family and a true believer in Jesus Christ. Family will receive friends from 12:30-1:30 PM on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Newcomer Beavercreek Chapel (3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek) where a funeral service will begin at 1:30 PM. Interment will take place at Valley View Memorial Gardens, Xenia, OH, on Friday, June 26, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association and or the American Cancer Society, in Mary's memory. To share a memory of Mary or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 23, 2020.