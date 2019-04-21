BARNT (nee: Center), Mary Ruth Age 85, of Vandalia, passed away Thursday (4/18/19) at . Mary was born July 16, 1933 in Dayton to the late Asa & Lydia (Tolson) Center. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by two sons, Rex & Richard Nickell; and by a grandson, Tim Nickell. Mary retired from K-Mart with 20 years of service. She enjoyed crocheting, but most of all she loved spending time with her loving family. Mary is survived by three children, Dianna Nickell, Daniel Nickell (Bobbie) & Larry Hunt (Missy), daughter-in-law, Gaye Nickell; three siblings, Orval Center, Betty Millikin & Leola Richardson; grandchildren, Angie, Rick (Abigal), Jamie (Lori), Shanda, Christal (Bob), Jacob & Samantha; and by numerous great and great great grandchildren. The family will be receiving friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon on Monday (4/22) at Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Funeral service will follow at Noon and burial will be at Arlington Cemetery, Brookville. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer that contributions be made in memory of Mary to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. To send a special message to the family, please visit www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary