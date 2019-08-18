Home

BAUER, Mary Jane 94, of The Woodlands, TX, formerly of Springfield, Ohio, died peacefully July 29, 2019. Born in Wooster, OH, graduated from Wittenberg University in 1947, was member of the Kappa Delta sorority, and the Wittenberg choir. Married to Carlton Bauer in 1947. Taught at Ridgewood School. Co-pioneered a continued education program for teenage unwed mothers. She was ac-tive at First Lutheran Church, Springfield, OH. In 2002 moved to The Woodlands, TX near son, John, and where she joined the Lord of Life Lutheran Church. Her loving husband of 37 years predeceased her in 1984. She is survived by her two children, Carla Bauer, and son John Bauer; four grandchildren; and one great grandson.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 18, 2019
