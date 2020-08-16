1/
Mary BEAN
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BEAN, Mary Catherine Age 69, of Huber Heights, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020. She was born July 6, 1951, in Lexington, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Edmund and Audrey Coons. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Ray Bean; and brother, Charles Coons. Mary is survived by her son, Keith Bean; sister, Teresa Coons; as well as numerous other relatives and many friends. Mary retired from Dayton Daily News, where she worked in the Advertising/Obituary department. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020, from 6 pm to 8 pm at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45424). She will be laid to rest in Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Ovarian Cancer Alliance of Ohio (www.ocao.org), in Mary's memory. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved