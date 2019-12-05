Home

BEASLEY, Mary Jeanine Age 83 formerly of Centerville, Ohio currently of South Carolina passed away Sunday December 1, 2019 at home. She was preceded in death by a daughter Vickie Ann Bost, a sister Bobbie Guffey and a brother Rob Flohre. Survivors include her husband of 65 years Donald Beasley; son-in-law Dale Bost; 2 children, Nicholas (Phyllis) Beasley, Timothy (Brinda) Beasley; a sister Debby Foley (Pat); a brother, Jerry Flohre (Carol); 10 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Funeral Service 10 am Saturday December 7, 2019 at the Tobias Funeral Home Belmont Chapel 648 Watervliet Ave at Fauver Ave. Entombment David's Mausoleum. Friends may call from 5-8 pm Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation in her memory. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 5, 2019
