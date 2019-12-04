Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary BECKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary BECKER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary BECKER Obituary
BECKER (Meiner), Mary H. Age 97 of Hamilton, passed away at Golden Years Nursing Home on Sunday, December 1, 2019. Mary was born in Hamilton, Ohio on December 7, 1921 to Henry and Philomena (Holstein) Wilke. She was a lifelong member of St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church. Mary and her husband, James were the owners of Wilke's Café. Mary is survived by Ginny (Patrick) Chaney, Mike Meiner, Madonna (Jerry) Cahall, Don (Bev) Meiner, Andrea (Rick) Kachera, Keith (Nancy) Becker, Jerry (Mary Lou) Becker, and Roger (Kathy) Becker; her sister, Rita (the late Gene) Shafor; her brother, Roger (Ramona) Wilke; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her husbands, James E. Meiner and Ted Becker; son, Pete Becker; siblings, Don Wilke, Cliff Wilke, Evelyn Meiner, Rusty Wilke, and her parents. Funeral service will be held at St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church, 224 Dayton St., Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10:00 AM with Fr. Michael Pucke officiating. Burial will follow at St. Stephens Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church. Memorial contributions can be made to Stephen T. Badin High School.
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -