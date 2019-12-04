|
BECKER (Meiner), Mary H. Age 97 of Hamilton, passed away at Golden Years Nursing Home on Sunday, December 1, 2019. Mary was born in Hamilton, Ohio on December 7, 1921 to Henry and Philomena (Holstein) Wilke. She was a lifelong member of St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church. Mary and her husband, James were the owners of Wilke's Café. Mary is survived by Ginny (Patrick) Chaney, Mike Meiner, Madonna (Jerry) Cahall, Don (Bev) Meiner, Andrea (Rick) Kachera, Keith (Nancy) Becker, Jerry (Mary Lou) Becker, and Roger (Kathy) Becker; her sister, Rita (the late Gene) Shafor; her brother, Roger (Ramona) Wilke; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her husbands, James E. Meiner and Ted Becker; son, Pete Becker; siblings, Don Wilke, Cliff Wilke, Evelyn Meiner, Rusty Wilke, and her parents. Funeral service will be held at St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church, 224 Dayton St., Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10:00 AM with Fr. Michael Pucke officiating. Burial will follow at St. Stephens Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church. Memorial contributions can be made to Stephen T. Badin High School.
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 4, 2019