George C. Martin Funeral Home
5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road
Dayton, OH 45414
(937)277-9290
Mary BELCHER
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of Martyrs Church
4134 Cedar Ridge Rd
Dayton, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Queen of Martyrs Church
4134 Cedar Ridge Rd
Dayton, OH
1926 - 2019
BELCHER, Mary Lou 93, of Dayton, passed away Friday Aug. 30, 2019 at her home. She was born to George & Mary Hounsom in Madrid, Iowa on Apr. 23, 1926. Mary Lou was retired from United Technologies (formerly ARINC Research). She was a member, and active in the choir, at Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church. Mary Lou had also attended St. Stephens Church and served as a tutor for the Miami Valley Literacy Council. Survived by her beloved husband of 72 years, Walter F. Belcher; 4 sons, George R., Michael F. (Sandee), Timothy R. & Steven R. Belcher (Cheryl); numerous grandchildren, great & great-great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at Queen of Martyrs Church, 4134 Cedar Ridge Rd., Dayton, OH 45414. Cremation to follow. The viewing will be 10 a.m. Friday, prior to the mass, at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or a . Arrangements by the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, Dayton. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 4, 2019
