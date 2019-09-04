|
BELCHER, Mary Lou 93, of Dayton, passed away Friday Aug. 30, 2019 at her home. She was born to George & Mary Hounsom in Madrid, Iowa on Apr. 23, 1926. Mary Lou was retired from United Technologies (formerly ARINC Research). She was a member, and active in the choir, at Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church. Mary Lou had also attended St. Stephens Church and served as a tutor for the Miami Valley Literacy Council. Survived by her beloved husband of 72 years, Walter F. Belcher; 4 sons, George R., Michael F. (Sandee), Timothy R. & Steven R. Belcher (Cheryl); numerous grandchildren, great & great-great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at Queen of Martyrs Church, 4134 Cedar Ridge Rd., Dayton, OH 45414. Cremation to follow. The viewing will be 10 a.m. Friday, prior to the mass, at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or a . Arrangements by the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, Dayton. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 4, 2019