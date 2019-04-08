|
BENNETT, Mary A. Age 104 years, of Dayton, passed away on Monday, April, 1, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 11:00 AM at Corinthian Baptist Church, 700 South James H. McGee Boulevard, Dayton OH 45402, Reverend Dr. Perry E. Henderson, Jr. officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends Tuesday at the church beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3924 W Third St. www.loritts-neilson.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 8, 2019