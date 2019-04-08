Home

POWERED BY

Services
Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc
3924 W 3Rd St
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 262-0065
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary BENNETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary BENNETT

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary BENNETT Obituary
BENNETT, Mary A. Age 104 years, of Dayton, passed away on Monday, April, 1, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 11:00 AM at Corinthian Baptist Church, 700 South James H. McGee Boulevard, Dayton OH 45402, Reverend Dr. Perry E. Henderson, Jr. officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends Tuesday at the church beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3924 W Third St. www.loritts-neilson.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now