BERGER (Furst), Mary Louise "Marilou" Age 88, of Dayton, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Marilou's story began on November 5, 1931, as the oldest child to the late, William and Helen Furst. Born and raised in Dayton, Ohio, Marilou spent her summers playing and working in the family business, Furst the Florist. After her graduation from Julienne High School, she met the love of her life Don Berger and they married on Nov. 10, 1951. She was blessed with two daughters. As a career minded individual, she spent most of her working life as an Administrative Assistant at Fenton Foundry. Driven by her hard work ethic, even retirement couldn't slow her down. After her departure from Fenton Foundry, she returned to the family business where she would often times be the friendly voice on the other end of the telephone line, taking orders and processing statements for the florist, where she worked for over a decade. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren and would always welcome them with a smile, hug, and a bacon sandwich. Marilou is survived by her beloved husband of 68 years, Don Berger; daughters & sons-in-law, Cheryl & Paul Young of Oakwood , Cynthia & Mark Corcoran of Vandalia; brother & sister-in-law, William & Shirley Furst of Vandalia; grandchildren & spouses, Eric & Brittany Corcoran and Kelly & Joshua Benge; great-grandchildren, Brenna, Cara & Rylee Corcoran, Matthew & Olivia Benge; many nieces & nephews; and many other relatives & friends. Due to the family's concern for our community during the COVID-19 crisis, the funeral service for Marilou will be private with Father Timothy Knepper C.PP.S officiating. Entombment Calvary Cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 26, 2020