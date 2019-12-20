|
BERTRAMS, Mary Ellen 86, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on December 15, 2019. Her life began on September 7, 1933 in Madison, Wisconsin where she spent her childhood. She graduated from Marquette University with a bachelor's degree in dental hygiene. She was in the first graduating class for the dental hygiene discipline. While at Marquette she met and married her devoted and beloved husband, Carl. They moved to Dayton to start a dental practice and raise their five sons. Her family and her faith were guiding lights in her life. She was a kind and loving woman who had a passion for family, baking, gardening and whatever activities/sports her children or grandchildren were participating in. She was also an enthusiastic supporter of education. She was a dedicated volunteer at Incarnation, St. Henry's and Alter High School where her sons attended. Professionally, she was a member of the Dayton Women's Auxiliary to the American Dental Assoc. Mary Ellen is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Carl, parents, Paul & Beatrice Segerson, her brother (Paul & wife June), and sister (Betty Dolan and husband Joseph). She is survived by her brother (James & wife June); her 5 sons (Carl Jr.& wife Debi, Tom & wife Teri, John & wife Tracy, Jim & wife Mary Ann, Paul & wife Lynne); her 16 grandchildren (Brittany Hanson & husband Bobby, Jourdan Timmermann & husband Brandon, Lexie, Katie Mabarak & husband Stephen, Dan & wife Jen, Tessie, Tara Townsend & husband Tom, Tony & wife Kristyn, Nick & wife Sarah, Kyle, Andrea, Lauren Gardner & husband Eric, Matthew, Jonathan, Alex & Derek); her great-grandchildren Moses, Xavier, Lillian, Leighton, Hannah, Lydia, Griffin, Cody, Avery, Gloria, Grayson John, Grayson Henry, and Carter; numerous nieces & nephews and her loyal friend, Judy Neitzke. A memorial mass will be held Monday, December 23 at 3:00pm at St. Henry's Catholic Church, 6696 North Springboro Pike. We will be receiving guests prior to the mass from 2:30 to 3:00. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul of Dayton https://stvincentdayton.org/how-to-donate/ Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 20, 2019