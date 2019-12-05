|
BETTISON, Mary Transitioned from this life to everlasting life on November 26, 2019. She is the daughter of the late Lugenia and Herbert Oliver Sr., and was born June 2, 1939 in Goshen, Alabama. At a young age her parents moved her and her siblings to Dayton, Ohio. Mary received her formal education at Roosevelt High School. In 1975 she Joined Faith Temple Pentecostal Church of God and devoted her life to Jesus Christ. She later joined The Word Pentecostal Assemblies of God Church, in which she was the President of the Usher Board and a devoted member of the Mother's Board. Mary retired from GM Truck and Bus in 1998. She was proceeded in death by her parents, Son; Roy Jr, Siblings; Grace Plump, Mary Helen Bailey, Emma Peaks, Ophelia Pittman, Elizabeth, Ann, Hugh, Willie, Herbert and M.C Oliver. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a servant of the most-high God. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children: Betty (Kevin) Love, Dollesta Nixon, and Tony (Shanique) Bettison; 10 Grandchildren; 27 Great-Grandchildren; 1 brother, John; 1 sister-in law; Beatrice; special friend, Pastor Ruthie Sanford and a host of loving family members and friends. Celebration of Mary's life will be held 11:00 a.m., FRIDAY, December 6, 2019 at FAITH TEMPLE PENTECOSTAL CHURCH OF GOD, 1350 Kumler Ave., with Elder Dr. Clarence T. Plump Sr., officiating. Viewing will be held 9:00 -10: 00 a.m.; the family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. Interment: West Memory Gardens, Germantown Pk. at Hemple Rd. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 5, 2019