Mary Bevington Obituary
BEVINGTON, Mary G. Age 82, formerly of Lewisburg, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019 at Vancrest Nursing Home in Eaton, following an extended illness. She was preceded in death by her husband David and by a grandson Justin. She was the assistant manager for many years at Timber Lanes Bowling Alley in Clayton. Mary is survived by a daughter, Diane Hill; five sons, Rick, Mick, Art, David & Patrick Bevington; 9 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Arlene Whitmarsh and numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 2 PM Thu. Mar. 28 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE. Visitation will be held Thursday from 1 PM until service time. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 26, 2019
