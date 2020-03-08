|
BIDDLE (Andrianos), Mary Passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Medical University of South Carolina Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Christos and Panagiota Andrianos. Mary is survived by her husband, Henry K. Biddle; sister and brother-in-law, Anne and Jerry Bulcher of Charleston, SC; brother, Andrew Andrianos of Dayton; aunt, Georgia Douros of Dayton; sister-in-law, Lois Biddle of Ohio; cousins and good friends. Mary was retired from the Upper Arlington School District in Columbus where she served as a high school counselor for over 30 years. She earned a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education and a Master's Degree in counseling from the University of Dayton. Born in Corinth, Greece, she immigrated to the United States with her family where she was a long time resident of Dayton; Columbus and Charleston, SC. A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 12th, 2020 at Woodland Cemetery Mausoleum, 118 Woodland Ave. Dayton, OH beginning at 10:30 AM with a graveside interment at 11:30 AM. Father Joseph Gingrich officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the . "She was well loved and will be sorely missed by many" Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 8, 2020