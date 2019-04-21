Home

BIGBY, Mary Elaine Age 79, of Riverside, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019 at her residence. Mary was a member of American Legion Women's Auxiliary #776. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Duane M. Sr.; sons, Darren K., Duane Jr., & David; and 4 siblings. Mary is survived by her daughter, Athena Kelly of Riverside; sister, Susie Tindall of MO; brothers, Gerald Ward of KS, John J. Ward of Philippines; granddaughter, Chante Franklin; grandson, Jarrell Kelly; 4 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives & friends. Funeral service 12:30 PM Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Interment Dayton National Cemetery.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019
