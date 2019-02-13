BLANKEN, Mary Alice 87, formerly of Springfield, passed away February 9, 2019 in her son's home in Augusta, GA. She was born February 3, 1932 in Springfield, the daughter of Clarence and Anna Mae (Lytle) Redmon. Mrs. Blanken's favorite past time was spending time with her family and friends. She will always be remembered for her infectious laugh. She had been employed caring for the elderly. Survivors include two children; Robert (Kathy) Webb, Augusta, GA and Carol Simpson, Indianapolis, IN, grandchildren; Tracy, Teiga "Nikki", Annalisa, Christine, Anna, Ian, Emma and Marco and several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings; Doris, Norman, Virgil, Vera, Max, Leroy James and Darrell and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM Friday in Rose Hill Chapel with Pastor Paul Dowdy officiating. Visitation will be held from 1:30PM until the services begin. Burial will follow. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Memorial contributions may be made to National Hospice and Palliative Care (www.nhpco.org). Condolences maybe shared at www.jkzfh.com Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary