BLOCKER, Mary Jane 85, transitioned to be in the presence of the Lord on July 17, 2019 in Austin TX. A longtime resident of Dayton, OH. Preceded in death by husband Forest, sons Archie & Forest Jr. Survived by daughter Janette Finley. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her grandchildren, great grandchildren, a host of family & friends. Mary's kindness and devotion to her family and friends throughout the years of unwavering love can never be measured. Funeral service 11AM Friday July 26, 2019 at H.H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Dayton. The family will receive friends 10-:3011AM. Interment at West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 25, 2019