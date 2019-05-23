BLUNT, Mary Lee Age 69 of Oxford, passed away at on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Mary was born in Hamilton, Ohio on August 22, 1949 to James B. Long and Mildred Fuller Long. Mary married Charles Blunt March 4, 1967 in McGonigle, OH. She worked many years at Marshall Elementary School in the Cafeteria. In her retirement she enjoyed spending time with her family, knitting, bird watching and shopping with her friends. Mary is survived by her daughter, Mindy (Dan) Dutra and grandson Ayden Dutra; son-in-law, Darren Lohrey and grandchildren Eli and Maddie Lohrey; 3 siblings, Dorothy (Russ) Skaggs, Shriley Mackey and Steve Long and her dog, Little Bit. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Blunt; daughter, Missy Lohrey; and siblings, Bobby Long, Diana Carver, Don Long, Raymond Long, Judy Day and Eddie Long. Visitation will be held on May 24, 2019 from 10:00AM to 11:00AM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick, on May 24, 2019 at 11:00AM. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Inpatient Care, 1010 Eaton Ave., Hamilton, OH 45013. Published in Journal-News on May 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary