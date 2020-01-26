|
|
BLYTHE, Mary Lou 99 of Miamisburg, Ohio passed away Monday, January 13, 2020. She was born Nov. 24, 1920 in Jeffersonville, KY the daughter of John A. Gibbs Sr. & Willie Susan Havens. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 54 years, Russell Blythe; brothers, James Edward, Rollie, Ray, & Glenn; sisters, Ora Cottle & Goldie Bailey. Mary Lou is survived by her brother, John Jr. of Middletown, OH; & numerous nieces & nephews. She was a life member of the Ladies Auxiliary Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9927 in Kettering, OH and of the American Legion Auxiliary South Park Memorial Post 675 in Dayton, OH. Mary Lou worked for Wright Aeronautics and Kings Mills Powder Plant during WWII. She also worked for Sorg Papermill and the Cotton Shop in Middletown & Dayton, as well as assisted her husband as manager of the park at Carrillon Park in Dayton, OH where they lived above the Grist Mill for 26 years. A memorial service will be Monday, January 27, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 522 N. 12th St. Miamisburg, OH 45342. Her family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until the time of the service at the church. Contributions in Mary Lou's memory may be made to Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. Arrangements in care of Anderson Funeral Home, Franklin, OH.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 26, 2020