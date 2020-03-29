|
BOCHENEK, Mary Age 91 of Dayton, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020. She was a nurse her entire life graduating from St. Elizabeth School of Nursing with her twin sister Betty in 1950. She was a founding member at Immaculate Conception Church and active member of the Rosary Altar Society and the Mission Outreach. Mary led the rosary for over 9 years at St. Leonards as a Prayer Warrior and was affectionately known as Nurse Mary. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Eugene in 2011, her sister, Betty Grusenmeyer, and a brother, Clarence Shock. She is survived by four daughters, Theresa Bochenek, Cecelia (Doug) Lowe, Rosemary (Teri Gillman), Christine Bochenek; five sons, Steve (Mary Kay), Gerry (Nadya), Jim (Mary), John, Bob (Jeanie); sixteen grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, March 31 at Immaculate Conception followed by entombment at the Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. Arrangements by the Westbrock Funeral Home, Wayne Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 29, 2020