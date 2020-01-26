Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary BOHMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary BOHMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary BOHMAN Obituary
BOHMAN, Mary Rose Age 93, loving mother and grandmother, died on December 24, 2019 in Minneapolis, MN. She was born in Dayton on August 24, 1926, the daughter of Walter Francis and Margaret (Anthony) Keville. She graduated from Julienne High School in 1944. She earned an associate degree from Sinclair Community College in Early Childhood Education and was a preschool teacher for many years. Children always held a special place in her heart. Mary Rose was active in Our Lady of Mercy parish, and in the St. Agnes Outreach Ministry. Her beloved husband, L John Bohman preceded her in death in 1960. Four children survive Mary Rose: John (Louise); Paul; Jim (Gretchen); Mary (Jeff). Seven grandchildren and a great grandchild survive Mary Rose: Corey (Zak); Claire; Clara; Emily; John (Nicole); Lena; Nora; Caleb. All who knew and loved Mary Rose will miss her. A Mass to honor her life will be celebrated on February 1, 2020 at 10:30am at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 545 Odlin Ave, Dayton 45405. The family will receive guests a half hour before mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/
Published in Dayton Daily News from Jan. 26 to Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -