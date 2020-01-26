|
BOHMAN, Mary Rose Age 93, loving mother and grandmother, died on December 24, 2019 in Minneapolis, MN. She was born in Dayton on August 24, 1926, the daughter of Walter Francis and Margaret (Anthony) Keville. She graduated from Julienne High School in 1944. She earned an associate degree from Sinclair Community College in Early Childhood Education and was a preschool teacher for many years. Children always held a special place in her heart. Mary Rose was active in Our Lady of Mercy parish, and in the St. Agnes Outreach Ministry. Her beloved husband, L John Bohman preceded her in death in 1960. Four children survive Mary Rose: John (Louise); Paul; Jim (Gretchen); Mary (Jeff). Seven grandchildren and a great grandchild survive Mary Rose: Corey (Zak); Claire; Clara; Emily; John (Nicole); Lena; Nora; Caleb. All who knew and loved Mary Rose will miss her. A Mass to honor her life will be celebrated on February 1, 2020 at 10:30am at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 545 Odlin Ave, Dayton 45405. The family will receive guests a half hour before mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/
Published in Dayton Daily News from Jan. 26 to Jan. 30, 2020