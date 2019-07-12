BOWLING, Mary Lou Age 88 of Dayton, passed away July 8, 2019. She was born May 23, 1931 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Adam and Mildred Shively. In addition to her parents, Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Bowling, Jr. Mary Lou is survived by her children: Ty (Debbie) Shively, Sheryl Brumbaugh, Jerry Bowling, III, Scott (Jenny) Bowling, Penny (Jim Miller) Bowling, Lisa (Steve) Cordes, Trisa Bowling and Kris Gant; 11 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; numerous other relatives and friends, including special friend, Louise Dople. Mary Lou graduated from Kiser High School and earned her Bachelor's Degree from University of Dayton. She retired from Dayton Public School System after 34 1/2 years of teaching. Mary Lou was a lifelong member of Calvary Baptist Church. Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Monday in the chapel at The Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center, 1000 N. Keowee Street, Dayton. Burial will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, New Carlisle. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mary Lou's memory to The Kroc Center. To share a memory of Mary Lou or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on July 12, 2019