Home

POWERED BY

Services
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road
Fairborn, OH 45324
937-879-0800
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road
Fairborn, OH 45324
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary BOWSER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary BOWSER


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary BOWSER Obituary
BOWSER, Mary Margaret "Meg" Age 98 of Fairborn, passed away peacefully on Sunday November 17, 2019 at the Ridgewood Health Campus in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. She was born April 21, 1921 in Toronto, Ohio, the daughter of the late William and Mabel (Bell) Jones. Meg retired from Ohio Bell Telephone Co. in Dayton where she was employed as a telephone operator and front office cashier. She was a longtime member of Fairborn United Methodist Church; and she enjoyed spending time with friends playing golf and bridge. Meg married Harry Bowser, Jr. at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Dayton on August 9, 1946 and they were married for 63 years until his death in December 2009. In addition to her parents and husband, her daughter, Julie, preceded her in death in January 2016. Survivors include two daughters, Sandra Lynn Kelly (David) of Machipongo, VA, Jill Denise Doyle (Jim) of Lawrenceburg, IN; five grandchildren, Brian Mayenschein, Jeffrey Mayenschein, Erin Doyle, Sean Nestle (Jennifer), Jennifer Nestle; great-grandchildren, Alex Mayenschein, Addison and Will Nestle, and Lilly and Ryley Druckenbroad. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Ridgewood Health Campus in Lawrenceburg where she had resided for the past three years. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday November 22, 2019 from 11:00 AM until 12:00 noon at Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn. A graveside service will follow at the Byron Cemetery with Pastor Rick Jones officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Fragile X Foundation, 1861 International Drive, Suite 200, McLean, VA 22102. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -